Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 195,200 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,976,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 195,200 shares during the quarter. Ormat Technologies makes up 2.0% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $149,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,004,000 after purchasing an additional 343,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,709,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,552,000 after purchasing an additional 196,517 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 864,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 172,934 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 524,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 110,330 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORA. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,703.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,703.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $74.01. 467,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,974. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.33. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

