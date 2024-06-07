Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes $21.85 Million Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 551,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,849,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.34% of Global-E Online as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global-E Online by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global-E Online by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Global-E Online by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,037,000 after purchasing an additional 217,415 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,686,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,818,000 after buying an additional 100,864 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of Global-E Online stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. Global-E Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. Global-E Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

