Clean Energy Transition LLP Purchases Shares of 2,333,228 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,333,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,620,000. Avangrid comprises approximately 7.5% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned about 0.60% of Avangrid as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avangrid by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 326,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 48,174 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Avangrid by 10.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 39,937 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 147,108 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. 495,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,012. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

