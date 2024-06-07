CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Shares Down 1.5%

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.22 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25). Approximately 106,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 762,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.80 ($0.25).

CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.17 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.30.

About CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

