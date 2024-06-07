Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.93. 2,550,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,091. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

