Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 85,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 463,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 45,976 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 387,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 80,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. 617,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,463. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

