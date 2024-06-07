Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,722 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 316,966.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $259,275,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.09. 1,162,475 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.33.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

