Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,415,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,031 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for about 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $227,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,049. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

