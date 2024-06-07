Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $8.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $199.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.66. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.63.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 15.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

