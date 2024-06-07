Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Up 2.7%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $310.43 and last traded at $309.00. 82,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 361,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,961 shares of company stock worth $3,522,544. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

