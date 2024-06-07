Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Concrete Pumping’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. 86,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,779. The company has a market capitalization of $365.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

In other news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,040,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,285,271. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair lowered Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

