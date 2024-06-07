Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.97 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concrete Pumping

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $35,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,529,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBCP shares. William Blair cut shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

