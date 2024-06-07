Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.52

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 27001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Conifex Timber Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$18.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of C$40.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

