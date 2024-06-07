Corcept Therapeutics’ (CORT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 17,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $430,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $55,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 17,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $430,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,572 shares of company stock worth $3,710,877. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 431,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,426,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 482.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 219,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

