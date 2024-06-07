Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.83% of Corteva worth $614,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

Corteva Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 378,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

