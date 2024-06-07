Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.99% from the stock’s previous close.

SPIR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $234.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 66.72% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Global will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 267,197 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spire Global by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 144,047 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC raised its holdings in Spire Global by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 423,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 56,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Spire Global by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,258 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

