Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ (CRNX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRNX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $664,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $664,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,694,346.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,088 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,966,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,817,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 270,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,947 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

