Critical Review: Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) versus Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Riskified shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Edgio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Riskified alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Riskified has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -17.28% -9.55% -7.86% Edgio -35.10% -45.85% -18.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Riskified and Edgio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Riskified and Edgio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 0 6 2 0 2.25 Edgio 0 2 1 0 2.33

Riskified currently has a consensus price target of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.92%. Edgio has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 266.30%. Given Edgio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edgio is more favorable than Riskified.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riskified and Edgio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $297.61 million 3.75 -$59.03 million ($0.31) -20.18 Edgio $338.60 million 0.16 -$136.52 million ($25.60) -0.36

Riskified has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edgio. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edgio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Riskified beats Edgio on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts. The company serves direct-to-consumer brands, online-only retailers, omnichannel retailers, online marketplaces, and e-commerce service providers in various industries, such as payments, money transfer and crypto, tickets and travel, electronics, home, and fashion and luxury goods. Riskified Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Edgio

(Get Free Report)

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions. It also offers cloud security, edge compute, origin storage, and support services. In addition, the company provides content delivery, video content management, and streaming services, performance services for website and web application and security; professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.