Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRR.UN shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.45. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.68 and a 12 month high of C$14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -269.70%.

In other news, Director Mark Holly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.03 per share, with a total value of C$65,150.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

