Crow s Nest Holdings LP Sells 316,926 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Crow s Nest Holdings LP lowered its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,926 shares during the quarter. Docebo accounts for 0.4% of Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings in Docebo were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 572.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 80,428 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 190,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 52,364 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 278,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Docebo Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $38.01. 137,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 172.77 and a beta of 1.52. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Profile

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.