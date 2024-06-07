Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 8,611.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 695,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.7 %

CCI opened at $101.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.31. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

