Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,503,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crown Castle by 42.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Crown Castle by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,910 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,582,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after buying an additional 1,496,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $100.50. 661,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,354. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

