Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,635 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.31% of Cummins worth $104,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 21,025.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,697 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $71,268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 88.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Down 0.9 %

Cummins stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.87. The stock had a trading volume of 770,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,949. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

