Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Holdings Reduced by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP lowered its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,817,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 29,011 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 9.12% of Cutera worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cutera by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cutera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. William Blair upgraded Cutera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Cutera Stock Down 2.0 %

Cutera stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 331,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,409. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $38.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.42. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cutera

In related news, EVP Michael Karavitis sold 10,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $26,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cutera Profile

(Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.