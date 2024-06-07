CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Trimmed by Unison Asset Management LLC

Unison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,967 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,512 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.5% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.3 %

CVS stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.76. 7,622,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,168,325. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

