Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Insider Acquires A$14,620.00 in Stock

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory King bought 10,000 shares of Cyclopharm stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.46 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$14,620.00 ($9,812.08).
Cyclopharm Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10.
Cyclopharm Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclopharm
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Does Microsoft Stock Have More Room to Run?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Nvidia’s Stock Price, Upcoming Split and the AI Revolution
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.