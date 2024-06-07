Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTSO. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.89 on Monday. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. The business had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

