Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 12,500 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $188,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,637.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Interface Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Interface stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 11,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $865.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $18.47.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

TILE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Interface from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 131.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

