Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAY

Dayforce Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.15 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dayforce news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dayforce

(Get Free Report

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.