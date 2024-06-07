DeepOnion Market Cap Hits $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00084144 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012055 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 427.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

"

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

