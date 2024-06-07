dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $15.34 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $15.34 million and approximately $13,076.58 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.30 or 0.00115604 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00014229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008579 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,524,874 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99416744 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $68,726.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.