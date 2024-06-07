dForce USD (USX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,371.33

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $15.34 million and $13,371.33 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00115508 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008672 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,526,245 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99416744 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $68,726.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

