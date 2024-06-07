DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 638 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Bank of America raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,673 shares of company stock worth $47,573,557. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $212.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.99 and a 200 day moving average of $174.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $229.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

