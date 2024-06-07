Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) is Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 5.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned 0.37% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $12,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 256,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,050. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

