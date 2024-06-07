Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $51.90

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.90, but opened at $49.51. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $49.18, with a volume of 3,540,188 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMF. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $421,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

