Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43, Briefing.com reports. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $154.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.05.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

