DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 87,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 315,603 shares.The stock last traded at $8.43 and had previously closed at $8.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRD

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,563,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,818,000 after buying an additional 430,603 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 93,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 328,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.