DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00.

DTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DTM opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $68.53.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.