e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELF. Bank of America decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $183.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,081 shares of company stock valued at $29,629,431. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,569,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

