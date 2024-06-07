Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.91

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.91 and traded as high as $28.25. Eastern shares last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 29,999 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EML shares. TheStreet raised Eastern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Eastern Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Activity at Eastern

In related news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $67,865.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,868.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EML. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 427,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Eastern by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern



The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

