Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,952,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 405,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $453,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,469,601. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %

EW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 304,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

