Electroneum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $47.98 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001736 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,668,655 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

