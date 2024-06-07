Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Boosted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,425 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $48,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,419 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.82. 2,488,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,856. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average of $134.81. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

