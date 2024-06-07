Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.75. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 273,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.