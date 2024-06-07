Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.75. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.35.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eledon Pharmaceuticals
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.