Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.00

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.00 and last traded at C$24.92, with a volume of 232710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5226286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. Insiders purchased a total of 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $87,490 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

