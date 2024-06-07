Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1,630.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $105.97 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $82.35 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

