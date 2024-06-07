Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.38. 30,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 84,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $745.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $1,179,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 345,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 45,901 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

