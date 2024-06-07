Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 5.6%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shares traded down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.73. 633,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,387,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $904.36 million, a PE ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $32,000. MCIA Inc bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $41,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Further Reading

