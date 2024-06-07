Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Mkm

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $6.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.50. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of NYSE UUUU opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.65. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,013 shares of company stock worth $48,050. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 30.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,507,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 355,242 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 94.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 207,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 101,033 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 1,245.7% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 92,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 76.7% during the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 445,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 193,225 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

