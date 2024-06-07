Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 0.5%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 2,981,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,055,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.